First Alert Forecast: (12/3 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
While I’m not calling this forecast a complete bust (yet).. I am noting it wasn’t as impactful as it could have been. Snow totals in the northwest part of the state we’re into the double digits. With that being said snow totals will likely be from a dusting to an inch of snow with higher amounts towards the northwest in southwest Oklahoma. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s with wind chill values several degrees colder.
This low pressure system will continue to pull away from the area today with a rain/snow mix lingering into the early morning. No accumulations are expected. With yesterday’s hiccup, the overall weather pattern does a complete 180. Clouds will begin to clear and expect highs for this afternoon will only rise in the upper 30s to low 40s.
A warming trend will take place into the weekend and even early next week. High temperatures will return to near average with the weather pattern favoring dry and mostly sunny weather at least into the middle of next week.
You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App. Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
