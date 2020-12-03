First Alert Forecast: (12/3 AM)

While I’m not calling this forecast a complete bust (yet).. I am noting it wasn’t as impactful as it could have been. Snow totals in the northwest part of the state we’re into the double digits. With that being said snow totals will likely be from a dusting to an inch of snow with higher amounts towards the northwest in southwest Oklahoma. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s with wind chill values several degrees colder.