First Alert Forecast: (12/3 PM)

While all precipitation has ended we’re still holding on to cloud cover. Clouds and north winds are keeping temperatures mainly in the 40s with a few isolated upper 30s. While temperatures are reasonable it’s the wind chill that’s keeping things cold. Feel like temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 40s. Winds are currently out of the north at 10 to 15mph.
Clouds will eventually taper off this evening and we’ll see clear skies overnight. With the clearing temperatures tomorrow morning will be cold. Most will dip into the 20s by daybreak tomorrow. North to northwest winds at 5 to 10mph overnight.
You can expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures rising into the mid 50s. Overall tomorrow is going to be a decent day with light northwest wind at 5 to 15mph.
The extended forecast looks very quiet. We’re looking at sunny, dry and warming conditions for the remainder fo the forecast. While no major systems will cross by our area a dry cold front will pass by late Sunday. This will put a pause on the warming trend overall but temperatures are expected to rise into the low 60s.
