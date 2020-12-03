Ft. Sill opens new Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility on Fort Sill.
In attendance at the ceremony was Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler, commander of the US Space and Missile Defense Command.
“This really is the last stone to put into place to make sure the Air Defense school, center and branch is established. Having this building here was kind of the hanging chad, if you will -- the last piece, so that we could call this home,” said Lt. Gen. Karbler.
Officials say the training center will allow for up and coming Air Defense leaders to train and study, with features such as several classrooms as well as a research library.
The facility will also hold a piece of history. It will house several air defense artifacts dating back to World War One.
Lt. Gen. Karbler says that all of the facility’s displays will be complete by next year’s FIRES Conference, when they will have an official dedication for the building.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.