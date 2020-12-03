Lawton Community Theatre closes to public

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Community Theatre has closed it’s box office and lobby to the public. The closing will start Dec. 3 and continue until further notice.
This decision was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
“With the rising numbers in cases and hospitalizations, we feel it is in our patrons’ best interest that we close our doors for the time being,” said Chance Harmon, the theatre’s executive director.
The theatre is still planning on putting on socially distanced performances though, such as their upcoming radio broadcast of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’
If you have any questions, you can contact the Lawton Community Theatre at 580-355-1600 or at director@lctok.com.
