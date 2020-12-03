Lawton man charged with second degree murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been charged with second degree murder for the death of a three-month-old.
According to investigators, Wallace Clay III is accused of shaking the infant, resulting in severe injuries.
The infant died a few days later.
Investigators say Clay told them he had taken medicine for pain in his shoulder Wednesday, Nov. 25 and fell asleep.
When he woke up late that night, he told police the child was in its crib next to his bed and wouldn’t stop crying. He told investigators he shook the baby out of frustration and put it back in its crib, only to realize later the child wasn’t breathing.
The child was rushed to a hospital in Lawton and then transported to the Oklahoma University Children’s Medical Center. The child was pronounced deceased on Nov. 30.
The Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as being the result of blunt force trauma and observed the child had skull fractures.
Clay has been charged with second-degree murder and his bond set at $150,000.
He’s set to appear in court again in February.
