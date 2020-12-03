Medwatch: Students visit CCMH to see robotic surgical system

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Scrub tech students at Great Plains Technology Center recently took a trip to Comanche County Memorial Hospital to see and learn a little more about one of the instruments they may be working with when they finish their program. They spent a morning learning more about how the Da Vinci Robot work. Doctor Michael Sawyer, a general minimally invasive surgeon at CCMH, said he uses the Da Vinci Robot for surgeries all the time.