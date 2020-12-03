Two new deaths, 143 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 143 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 119 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 7,612 cases in Wichita County, with 2,707 of them still being active.
There have been 4,763 total recoveries, 37,319 negative tests and 142 deaths.
There are currently 2,615 patients recovering at home while 92 are in the hospital. 26 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 1,112 tests still pending.
The Health District has two deaths to report today; Case 7,282 (80+) and Case 4,827 (60 - 69). There are 143 new cases, 92 hospitalizations, and 119 recoveries to report.
Hospitalizations = 92
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 2
20 - 29
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 6
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 7
Critical - 6
60 - 69
Stable - 12
Critical - 8
70 - 79
Stable - 19
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 18
Critical - 3
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.