Active shooter seminar to take place in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There will be an active shooter seminar held in Lawton on Sunday.
The seminar will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn on NW 2nd st. It will start at 2 pm and last until 5.
The seminar will be taught by a law enforcement instructor and will cover a variety of topics intended to help you survive an active shooter situation. The topics taught will include things like armed and unarmed response, threat assessment, and the fight or flight response.
Tickets are $20 and are available online.
You must be 12 and older to attend and those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
