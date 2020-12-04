Altus PD identifies fugitive murder suspect

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Police Department has released more information about a murder suspect from mid-November and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Police say their murder suspect is 17-year-old Jayce Aaron Martinez. He is wanted for first degree murder in the death of Aaron Lopez on November 16.
According to police, Martinez was last known to be with his girlfriend, Viviana Garfio, who borrowed a white 2011 Toyota Scion with a Oklahoma License Plate number FIK-460. The car was borrowed on the morning of the murder and has not been returned.
Door bell camera footage reportedly captured Martinez and two other suspects entering Lopez’s home the night of his death. The two other men have since been taken into custody.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jayce Martinez, please contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Jackson County CrimeStoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward, and you can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.