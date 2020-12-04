Blood drive to take place at Lawton First Assembly

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton First Assembly will be hosting a blood drive on Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm.
Blood donors will receive a free, long-sleeved “2021 Fingers Crossed” t-shirt.
Those who wish to participate are encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins will be accepted as their schedule allows. If you would like to schedule an appointment you can contact Bethany Kuehny at the Church Office at 580-536-9325.
For more Information, you can email them at compassion@lawtonfirst.org or visit the Facebook events page.
