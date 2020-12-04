Car crashes through a wall in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A car went through a wall in Lawton Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 9 am at14th st. and Cache.
According to the police department, the first car was trying to cross Cache from Parkview Boulevard onto 14th when he hit a second car traveling west on Cache.
The second car traveling west bound ended up in the wall and on top of a gas meter.
Fortunately both drivers were able to walk away with no major injuries.
The first car trying to cross Cache was cited with failure to yield.
