First Alert Forecast: (12/4 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s no surprise that yesterday was wicked cloudy. From late yesterday afternoon to this morning all that cloud cover cleared. We’re waking up to clear skies with light west winds around 5 to 15mph this Friday morning which only means one thing... it’s cold. Current temperatures just after 6AM are in the 20s and 30s but wind chill values are even colder. Don’t be like me this morning Texoma... factor in time this morning to de-frost your vehicle so you’re not running behind. The extra jacket and layer are must too before heading out the door. Sunrise this morning is at 7:25AM and we’ll be seeing plenty of it as the day goes on. Ample sunshine with temperatures rising into the mid 50s for southwest Oklahoma and more upper 50s into north Texas. Winds all day will be very light at 5 to 15mph.
The weekend will be very seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s both days. Winds will be near 10 to 15mph out of the northwest for Saturday & Sunday. Saturday will likely stay dry for most but a system will pass just to the south of us bringing in more cloud cover for those in north Texas. For those north of the Red River, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will taper off completely by Sunday as things are trending sunny.
Despite a weak cold front on Sunday, it won’t impact the weather going into early next week. The extended forecast overall looks very quiet. We’re looking at sunny, dry and warming conditions for the remainder for the forecast. Temperatures Tuesday through Wednesday will warm into the low to mid 60s.
While the current 7-day forecast will stay dry our next system that’ll bring us precipitation will arrive next Friday/ Saturday. You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
