First Alert Forecast: (12/4 AM)

It’s no surprise that yesterday was wicked cloudy. From late yesterday afternoon to this morning all that cloud cover cleared. We’re waking up to clear skies with light west winds around 5 to 15mph this Friday morning which only means one thing... it’s cold. Current temperatures just after 6AM are in the 20s and 30s but wind chill values are even colder. Don’t be like me this morning Texoma... factor in time this morning to de-frost your vehicle so you’re not running behind. The extra jacket and layer are must too before heading out the door. Sunrise this morning is at 7:25AM and we’ll be seeing plenty of it as the day goes on. Ample sunshine with temperatures rising into the mid 50s for southwest Oklahoma and more upper 50s into north Texas. Winds all day will be very light at 5 to 15mph.