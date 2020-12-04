Lawton High getting seniors ready for college

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton High School kicked off their college application week for seniors.
On Friday they had a College Application Assembly that was led by State Representative Daniel Pae.
Pae educated the students about what it takes to apply to colleges, the importance of applying for scholarships, and how to be successful when you get to college.
Pae said it’s critical that seniors know this information.
“I remember when I was in school and in their shoes. It can be intimidating having all of those applications to complete, all of those scholarships to find out. The main thing is the more scholarships and financial aid you apply for, the less cost it’s going to be to attended a four year university,” Pae said.
Next week Lawton High School will have a number of colleges come to town so seniors can consider all their options.
