Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue and Adoption hosts craft fair

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There will be a craft fair at the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday.
It will be hosted by Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue and Adoption. The craft fair will start at 10 am and continue until 4pm.
Organizers say there are MANY vendors for you to finish your holiday shopping and the Volunteer firefighters are making their famous chili for lunch.
If you’d like more information, you can visit the Facebook page set up for the event.
