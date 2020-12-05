Comanche County Sheriff investigating homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Sheriff’s are on scene investigating a homicide
Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they were called out to the intersection of Red Elk and Combs in Western Comanche County.
Upon arrival they located a 20 year old white male --- already deceased.
They found the body just before 10 a.m. The State Medical Examiner arrived on scene just after five this evening.
No word yet on cause of death or identification of the young man who died.
Sheriff Stradley is asking for help in finding out what led up to this death If you are missing a white male in his younger twenties... call the Sheriff’s Department -- you can reach them at 580 353 4280
