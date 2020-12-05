Duncan Veterans celebrate their VFW Post grand opening

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - It’s been years in the making but Duncan Veterans and community members finally witnessed the new V-F-W Post open.
It’s the Hugh Cherry Post 11-92, located on State Highway 7.
Veterans in Duncan were proud on scene to witness the grand opening of their new V-F-W post.
“Cutting that ribbon symbolizes the commitment you should with personnel at all levels. Veterans taking care of people, taking care of Veterans and taking care of the community,” Said VFW Chief of Staff Daryl Mabry.
The old post located in downtown Duncan. This new one located just east of the Duncan Bypass. It took about 18 months to complete.
“Unfortunately we’ve lost a few members over the past years, some of our biggest contributors and past commander. That has hit us hard,” said member and spokesman Shane Sanstrom.
Sandstrom said members and the community at large pushed forward to get this new location complete. He’s hopeful the new building will spark more interest to their organization.
“We were looking at the community and at the times and thought we need to get this place open. Especially this time of year, because there are a lot of veterans in need. They need to know there are services -- they can connect with us and we can connect them to the right resources.”
Whether it’s for help or just to have some fun and connect Sandstrom said post 1192 should be on your list of places to check out.
“It’s very important to have this open to the community, to our veterans to our members. And if people aren’t aware, except for the meetings the VFW is open to the public.”
The opening was capped off with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Duncan Chamber and a citation from State leaders, including Senate Elect Jessica Garvin and Rep. Brad Boles.
The day finished off with some cake and college football.
They are actively seeking new members to join. Sandstrom said it’s an easy process -- you can either do it online by visiting www.vfw.org or by stopping the post and filling out the membership forms there.
