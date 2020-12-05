First Alert Forecast: (12/5 AM)

The weekend will be very seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s both days. Winds will be near 10 to 15mph out of the northwest for today & tomorrow. Most of today will likely stay dry for most but a system will pass just to the south of us bringing in more cloud cover for those in north Texas. For those north of the Red River, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will taper off completely by Sunday as things are trending sunny. A few light sprinkles are possible for areas that include Graham, Bowie, Archer City and Seymour late tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures for tomorrow morning will be in the low to mid 30s.