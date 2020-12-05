First Alert Forecast: (12/5 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
With the clear skies we saw overnight and the northwest winds temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s before sunrise today. Expect wind chill values to be a few degrees colder.
The weekend will be very seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s both days. Winds will be near 10 to 15mph out of the northwest for today & tomorrow. Most of today will likely stay dry for most but a system will pass just to the south of us bringing in more cloud cover for those in north Texas. For those north of the Red River, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will taper off completely by Sunday as things are trending sunny. A few light sprinkles are possible for areas that include Graham, Bowie, Archer City and Seymour late tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures for tomorrow morning will be in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday will start cloudy but all cloud cover will taper off throughout the day. Highs in the mid 50s with northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
The extended forecast overall looks very quiet. We’re looking at sunny, dry and warming conditions for the remainder for the forecast. Temperatures Tuesday through Wednesday will warm into the low to mid 60s.
While the current 7-day forecast will stay dry our next system that’ll bring us precipitation will arrive next Friday/ Saturday. You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
