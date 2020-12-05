Fort Sill veteran wins $10,000 shopping spree

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Fort Sill Army veteran won a $10,000 dollar shopping spree in the Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s Subway sweepstakes.
Shala Morita served for three years as an air defense artillery officer at Fort Bliss and in Saudi Arabia.
She said she normally shops on Amazon, but on that day she decided to pick up a few things for her classroom at MacArthur Middle School. She stopped to get lunch at Subway, where she won the big prize.
She said a part of the money may go to supplies for her class.
“We’re educating children not only on a knowledge base but we’re mentoring them and training them how to be successful in life both socially and in the workplace,” Morita said.
The commissary opened an hour early so that she could go shopping. She wanted to pick out a new pair of boots for the winter and said some of the money will pay for laptops for her sons.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.