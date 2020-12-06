Multiple crews battle grass fire in west Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Multiple Crews were on scene trying to contain a large grass fire in West Comanche County.
Crews from Cache, Indiahoma, Pecan Creek, Geronimo, Lawton, Valley View, BIA and Chattanooga were all battling the flames.
Grass burned in the area between Lee and Gore Blvd and County Road 115 and Quanah.
Crews had the fire mostly contained right around 3 p.m.
Officials said it likely started from a fire in the same area a few days ago, and high winds blew an ember into the tall grass.
They estimate between 40 and 50 acres burned... no one was injured and no structures were involved in this fire.
