One person shot at Lawton apartment complex

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 p.m.
It happened at the Bellaire Apartments, on Southwest Bishop Road.
Police say it may have been a drive by, and our reporter on scene saw bullet holes through a near by vehicle.
LPD was not able to tell us the name, age or status of the victim. LPD did confirm they were transported to a local hospital.
The crime scene is still up as police work to investigate this incident.
