One person shot at Lawton apartment complex
By Kyle Payne | December 6, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 8:59 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 p.m.

It happened at the Bellaire Apartments, on Southwest Bishop Road.

Police say it may have been a drive by, and our reporter on scene saw bullet holes through a near by vehicle.

LPD was not able to tell us the name, age or status of the victim. LPD did confirm they were transported to a local hospital.

The crime scene is still up as police work to investigate this incident.

