City of Lawton COVID-19 virtual town hall

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton will host its Third COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall/Panel Discussion at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
This event is not open to the public in-person, City of Lawton facilities remain closed with limited exceptions. It will be streamed on the City Facebook page.
The purpose of this event is to keep the community updated on the status of pandemic related news in the Lawton area.
There will be a number of panelists, including Dr. David Hanley, Chief of Staff for Southwestern Medical Center; Dr. Scott Michener, Chief Medical Officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital; Brandie Coombs, Director of the Comanche County Health Department; MG Kenneth Kamper, Fort Sill Commanding General; Kevin Hime, Lawton Public Schools Superintendent; and Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.
Panelists will take questions during the event and you can submit your questions in advance to publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov or leave them in the comments section of the livestream.
If you would like more information about the virtual town hall, you can visit the Facebook event page set up for it.
