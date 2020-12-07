Comanche Co. Sheriff provides update on weekend homicide

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff believes they have identified the victim of a weekend murder and are now working to notify the next of kin.
Saturday morning a white man believed to be in his twenties was found dead in the western part of Comanche County. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they believe they now know who that man is and are working on locating his family.
“We’ve got to contact the family and tell them. That’s never good, that’s probably one of the hardest things we have to do in this job is contact the family and tell them their loved one has either been in a car wreck or, in this case, murdered,” Stradley said.
Stradley said the man was found dead on the side of the road near the intersection of Coombs and Red Elk.
“It was really troubling for the couple that came by and saw him lying there. Anytime you’re driving down a country road and heading towards your house and come up on a body on the side of the road that would be devastating,” Stradley said.
Stradley said they worked the case throughout the weekend but are hoping someone out there knows more about what, exactly, led to the man’s death.
“If you know anything about this, you’ve been around this individual or heard anything about it please contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department. We’d like to know what you know to get this person off the street or get whoever is responsible off the street,” Stradley said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.