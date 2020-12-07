Duncan Regional mourns beloved respiratory therapist

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Regional Hospital staff is mourning after the loss of a beloved respiratory therapist.
Carrie Miller Lyman worked at Duncan Regional for 15 years and passed away after battling COVID-19.
Director of Cardiopulmonary at DHR J.P. Edgar said the hospital is missing a team member, but more than that, a loving friend.
“I was texting her and I’d heard she had COVID,” he said. “I told her ‘Hang in there, sister. We’re praying for you.’ And she just said ‘Thank you.’ That’s the last text I sent.”
At only 45-years-old, she was on life support last week in Lawton for two days.
Edgar said the loss for the hospital is huge - not only will patients miss out on a great health care provider, but the staff won’t be the same without her.
“Carrie was a very good therapist, good friend and she’ll be missed greatly at Duncan Regional and with her work family and her own family,” he said.
As a respiratory therapist, Carrie was taking care of COVID patients on ventilators at Duncan Regional, but Duncan Regional Hospital Community Relations Director Cyndi Crook said they’re not sure how she got COVID.
“All of our professionals out there are working really hard to take care of everyone but it’s a serious disease,” she said.
She went to work at Duncan Regional right after graduating from respiratory school. Edgar said she was dependable and the kind of person you wanted to be scheduled to work with. She also loved teaching the respiratory students.
Edgar shared texts from staff members who described her as a light in dark situations.
“I worked with her for 15 years and I could always count on her to help me out if I needed,” he said. “She never shied away from doing her job and she was a great person to be around. I’m going to miss her a bunch. Not just as a co-worker or team member but as a person.”
Lyman also leaves behind her husband and five children.
