First Alert Forecast: (12/7 AM)

Good Monday morning! Clear skies overnight and light northwest winds at resulting in a bit of a wind chill across the region but temperatures are still holding into the 30s for all. So the extra jacket/ layer is a must before heading out the door this morning but trust me you won’t need it this afternoon. With the sunshine we’ll see today high temperatures will rise into the low and mid 60s during the afternoon. Expect light northwest winds all day today at 5 to 15mph. Overall today’s weather will be pretty decent and nice.