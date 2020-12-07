First Alert Forecast: (12/7 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Monday morning! Clear skies overnight and light northwest winds at resulting in a bit of a wind chill across the region but temperatures are still holding into the 30s for all. So the extra jacket/ layer is a must before heading out the door this morning but trust me you won’t need it this afternoon. With the sunshine we’ll see today high temperatures will rise into the low and mid 60s during the afternoon. Expect light northwest winds all day today at 5 to 15mph. Overall today’s weather will be pretty decent and nice.
Over the next several days temperatures are looking to stay above average. Tomorrow expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s with northwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day over the next 7. Anticipate highs rising into the upper 60s for southwest Oklahoma with low to mid 70s in north Texas. Sunny skies will hold throughout the entire day with southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Fairly tranquil weather will linger into Thursday with highs falling into the mid 60s with south winds at 10 to 15mph.
Ahead of a passing low pressure system, winds will slightly increase which could elevate fire weather conditions for now but the threat looks to stay in the low category. As this low pressure system passes by it could result in rain chances for part of the area. Model trends as of this morning are showing the highest opportunity for the southeastern part of the state as a whole but just note Stephens, Jefferson, Grady & Montague counties will have a higher chance for Friday morning. We’ll cool off slightly on Friday with highs in the upper 50s with clearing skies.
As the system passes temperatures for the weekend will cool back to near average but mostly sunny skies look to return.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
