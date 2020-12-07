Five new deaths, 241 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 241 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 244 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 8,007 cases in Wichita County, with 2,736 of them still being active.
There have been 5,120 total recoveries, 39,022 negative tests and 151 deaths.
There are currently 2,647 patients recovering at home while 89 are in the hospital. 17 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 1,126 tests still pending.
Based on new information from the CDC, the Health District has modified their Discontinuation of Isolation and Quarantine Procedures. The changes will go into effect tomorrow, Tuesday, December 8. There are currently over 2,700 active cases for Case Managers to review. The Health District appreciates the public’s patience as they transition and work through this change with those active cases.
The Health District sadly has five deaths to report today; Case 5,901 (60 - 69), Case 6,360 (60 - 69), Case 5,607 (60 - 69), Case 7,004 (80+) and Case 3,097 (50 - 59).
They received 104 cases Saturday, 26 cases Sunday, and 111 cases today for a total of 241 new cases to report. There are 89 hospitalizations and 244 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 89
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 9
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 19
Critical - 4
70 - 79
Stable - 19
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 18
Critical - 2
