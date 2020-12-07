Fletcher School District virtual until 2021

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - A school district is going virtual until 2021, following a string of positive cases and subsequent quarantines.
“It’s not the best way for kids to learn we know that. Sometimes you have to do what’s safest over what’s best,” said Fletcher Superintendent Shane Gilbreath.
Avoiding covid cases in the school until a weeks ago, Fletcher’s superintendent said the decision to go virtual was one they had to make based on cases and the quarantine that goes along with that.
“Over the weekend we had two/ three more cases with kids, a positive case on a teacher which took out a whole other classroom. Two other teachers called in with fever, it got to a point where we wouldn’t have enough substitutes in the elementary.”
Gilbreath said in a rural community, access to internet is a trouble spot. He says they are exhausting all options to make sure learning continues.
“An online service that we use, ingenuity that the kids are on, to google classroom to emailing back and forth to picking up packets here at the school.”
He also feels for the parents...
“We’ve been preparing everyone since before thanksgiving, so we are ready in case this happens so we can flip a switch and go. We didn’t know it would happen, it just kid of hit us. That’s who I feel sorry for.”
A teacher, athletic director and parent of a Fletcher student said his concern going virtual is how it will impact the kids socially. The plan does have them back in the classroom after winter break.
“It’s about the kids, it’s hard. I feel sorry for our athletes. We aren’t the only ones who have had to do this but I have a daughter. It hit her hard that she wasn’t going to get to finish her year playing basketball,” said Kyle Williams.
One parent who reached out in favor of virtual learning says her hope is that when school does come back a mask mandate is introduced.
“We’ve got a board meeting coming up Thursday and that is something we will discuss. As of now, we are not mask mandated only on the bus. We encourage that wit all students and staff,” said Gilbreath.
There will also be detailed cleaning throughout Fletcher school’s while the school sits empty until January.
Fletcher will continue its daily meal service... students can stop by Monday through Friday from 11 until noon to pick up a breakfast and a lunch.
