Fort Sill kicks off Toys For Kids program

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill kicked off the Toys For Kids program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Fort Sill Conference Center.
Soldiers and their children can pick out presents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 11 at the Conference Center.
This is the thirteenth year the program has helped the Fort Sill community have a jollier Christmas.
Volunteers were there to wrap gifts and families came by to pick out presents.
Fort Sill Morale Welfare and Recreation Community Recreation Chief Shane Dunlevy said the program is intended for E-4s and below.
“2020 has been kind of one of those weird years,” he said. “We’re here to support the families, soldier’s families on the installation by providing the opportunity to get some toys and make sure the holiday season goes off without a hitch.”
They can pick out four presents per child. You can drop off donations at the Conference Center, Building 4700 or at the Child and Youth Services location.
They ask that the donations are new, packaged toys.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.