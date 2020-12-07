Lawton Police Department finishes up 2nd annual No Shave November fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department and local police union teamed up for the 2nd annual No Shave November fundraiser. This year they partnered with the Spirit of Survival and all donations went to the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.
Officers donated $50 to grow their beards out for the entire month of November and the police union matched their contribution.
LPD was able to gather $3,600 from police and and the union matched that for a total of $7,200 that went to help cancer research.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.