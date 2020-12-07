Medwatch: Local hospital asking for help from retired nurses

“It’s been hard, but I think they have it harder than I do. I stress on a global level, but they’re stressing daily taking care of our patients and making sure that they’re getting the care that they need. I have so much honor and respect for them and everything they do every single day,” she said. “They’re working for our community is what they’re doing. They know that the patients keep coming. We’re having an increase in COVID patients after Thanksgiving, and the nurses know that if they’re not here the patients will not receive care.”