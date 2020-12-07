ODOT upgrading roads for traveling safety

“We’ve added a new project from Elgin to Sterling, we’ve added about 6.5 miles of improvements there, we’ve added the right of way and utilities, and hopefully we’ll have that construction in 2029. The road of State Highway 17 between Elgin and Sterling, we’re looking to add shoulders on that roadway. The traffic volume in that area has increased a lot in the recent years,” said ODOT District 7 Engineer Jay Earp.