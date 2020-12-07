ODOT upgrading roads for traveling safety

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s 8-year plan to improve highways and bridges across the state has been approved.
This 8-year work plan will cash out at about 560 million dollars once everything is all set and done.
That includes over 100 projects that will bring upgrades to the area.
“We’ve added a new project from Elgin to Sterling, we’ve added about 6.5 miles of improvements there, we’ve added the right of way and utilities, and hopefully we’ll have that construction in 2029. The road of State Highway 17 between Elgin and Sterling, we’re looking to add shoulders on that roadway. The traffic volume in that area has increased a lot in the recent years,” said ODOT District 7 Engineer Jay Earp.
Those are two of three projects that will improve the Elgin area.
In Lawton, studies are being done to make some changes to Rogers Lane in 2027.
Over in Duncan, a bridge is expected to be added on Elk avenue and the Duncan bypass intersection.
“Back closer to the Lawton area on State Highway 7. We have a westbound bridge at Cache Creek East that we are going to be replacing just a little bit to the east of I-44 and Highway 7 and that’ll be in 2025,” said Earp.
Some smaller projects will include putting turn lanes on 277 in the Geronimo area and re-decking a bridge in Apache soon.
Earp said ODOT has been working to get these projects scoped and designed for years to ensure public safety.
“The greatest improvement of shoulders is when you’re driving at night and someone is coming in the other direction at you and you try to shy over to that white line. A lot of times you fall right off the edge of the road if there is not a shoulder,” said Earp.
Earp mentioned bridge conditions are just as important to improve on, so they are smooth to drive on during winter and wet weather.
