Sylvan Learning Center holding holiday food drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Ahead of Christmas, the Sylvan Learning Center in Lawton is holding a food drive.
The center is collecting canned goods that will be donated to the Lawton Food Bank the week before Christmas. The Sylvan Learning Center has been in Lawton since 1998, with franchisee Howard Johnson saying this is just a way for them to give back to the community that has supported them.
“Our Sylvan kids are bringing canned goods and we’ve committed to making a cash donation. If they bring 50 canned goods we’ll donate 500 dollars, if they bring 100 we’ll donate 1000 dollars to the Lawton Food Bank,” Johnson said.
The center will be collecting the canned goods until December 17.
