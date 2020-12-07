UPDATE: Fort Sill Soldier found dead in off-post home has been identified

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The identity of the Fort Sill soldier who was found dead in his off-post home on Sunday has been released.
Staff Sgt. Logan Carter was a 27 year-old active duty service member assigned to 75th Field Artillery Brigade.
“We are tremendously saddened by the loss of one of our teammates,” said Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, “The entire Fort Sill team sends our deepest condolences to Staff Sergeant Carter’s family, friends and Fires teammates.”
The investigation into Staff Sgt. Carter’s death is ongoing, but authorities have determined that it was not related to COVID-19 or any active field training exercise.
