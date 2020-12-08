City of Lawton proclamation sets December 11 as Healthcare Heroes Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Also announced during the council meeting was Healthcare Heroes Day, which will be recognized this Friday, December 11.
The mayor introduced a proclamation which was then signed by every council member, along with Fort Sill officials.
In addition, dozens of community members lined up, and one at a time talked about what organization they were apart of, and signed the proclamation.
Healthcare Heroes Day will be held to honor the healthcare workers and their battle with COVID-19.
Later this week, the large displays will be delivered to various hospitals, to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the Lawton Fort SIll community.
