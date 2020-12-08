Comanche County man convicted of second-degree murder in 2018 files for appeal

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Andrew Gaines was found guilty in the murder of Joshua Whitehead in 2018.
Whitehead was found shot in his car that had crashed into a fence at Northwest 40th Street and Rogers Lane in late 2015.
Gaines was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and received an additional 45 years for other charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
In 2020, Gaines filed an appeal based on several claims, citing things such as ineffective counsel, use of preliminary hearing testimony in lieu of a witness, use of a non-testifying codefendant’s testimonial hearsay, and abuse of discretion by a trial judge.
His appeal was denied on December 3, 2020.
