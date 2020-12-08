Comanche Nation Casino hosting annual toy drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche Nation Casino is hosting their annual toy drive to benefit children in the community.
From noon to 12 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 16, you can donate a new unpackaged toy at the casino and they’ll give you up to 25 dollars in free play at the casino when you present your receipt for the gift.
The Comanche Cares program is all about community service projects.
The CEO Mia Tahdooahnippah said it’s never been more important to take care of each other during the holidays.
“To be able to come together right now is so important,” she said. “Not only for Comanche Nation Entertainment but for Comanche Nation. These are really uncertain times and we think that every child deserves to be able to unwrap a gift during this holiday season.”
Last year, the casino donated over $200,000 dollars worth of gifts.
The toys are distributed through the Comanche Nation tribe to local organizations, public schools and churches.
