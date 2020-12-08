LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Over the next several days temperatures are looking to stay above average. For today expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Winds to start will be out of the north to northwest at 5 to 15mph before turning towards the west later this afternoon. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day over the next 7. Anticipate highs rising into the low to mid 70s all across the region. Sunny skies will hold throughout the entire day with west to southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Above average temperatures will stick with us through Thursday. Look for highs to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies.
By late Friday into Saturday a wave of energy will move from west to east and with is bring the chances for rain. Highest probability will be for eastern counties as a whole but generally between I-44 to I-35 will likely see rain. Timing will be after 7PM Thursday and will lingering into mid morning on Friday. This rain will be ahead of a cold front for early Friday. Much cooler, and more seasonable, weather will follow for Friday with highs in the mid 50s.
While I anticipate that most, if not all, of the weekend will stay dry a system will impact the panhandle of Texas. A few light sprinkles and even flurries cannot be ruled out across western Oklahoma and/or western north Texas. With that being said skies will be mostly sunny both days with north to northwest winds at 10 to 20mph.
A secondary, more a reinforcement, of cold air in the form as a cold front will pass by resulting in even colder weather for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday.
Temperatures to kick off next week are looking to be more seasonable.
You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App. Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.