Over the next several days temperatures are looking to stay above average. For today expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Winds to start will be out of the north to northwest at 5 to 15mph before turning towards the west later this afternoon. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day over the next 7. Anticipate highs rising into the low to mid 70s all across the region. Sunny skies will hold throughout the entire day with west to southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Above average temperatures will stick with us through Thursday. Look for highs to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies.