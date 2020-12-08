Five new deaths, 136 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Health District sadly has five deaths to report today; Case 5,884 (70 - 79), Case 3,541 (50 - 59), Case 7,452 (70 - 79), Case 8,020 (70 - 79) and Case 6,892 (80+). There is also a correction on the number of deaths reported yesterday. There were four deaths instead of five. Case 6,360 was originally and correctly reported on Friday.