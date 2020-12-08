Five new deaths, 136 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | December 8, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 4:23 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 136 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 293 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 8,143 cases in Wichita County, with 2,575 of them still being active.

There have been 5,413 total recoveries, 40,531 negative tests and 155 deaths.

There are currently 2,490 patients recovering at home while 85 are in the hospital. 17 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 1,348 tests still pending.

The Health District sadly has five deaths to report today; Case 5,884 (70 - 79), Case 3,541 (50 - 59), Case 7,452 (70 - 79), Case 8,020 (70 - 79) and Case 6,892 (80+). There is also a correction on the number of deaths reported yesterday. There were four deaths instead of five. Case 6,360 was originally and correctly reported on Friday.

There are 136 new cases, 85 hospitalizations, and 293 recoveries to also report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 85

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 1

20 - 29

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 7

Critical - 3

60 - 69

Stable - 18

Critical - 5

70 - 79

Stable - 17

Critical - 6

80+

Stable - 20

Critical - 1

