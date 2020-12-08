Gov. Stitt and Choctaw Nation agree to one-year extension of fishing and hunting compact

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Choctaw Nation have agreed to a one-year extension of a hunting and fishing compact that was set to expire December 31, 2020.
The governor and Choctaw Nation Chief signed the extension this week.
“The Choctaw Nation is pleased to continue its partnership with the State of Oklahoma on a renewed hunting and fishing compact through Dec. 31, 2021,” said Chief Gary Batton. “This agreement enables us to continue a benefit to our tribal members who enjoy the great outdoors and support hunting and fishing as part of our rich cultural traditions.”
Under the agreement, the Choctaw Nation agrees to purchase 50,000 compact licenses for its Oklahoma residents between the ages of 16 and 64 years old for $2 each.
The compact also calls for the Choctaw Nation to pay a lump sum of $200,000 to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
