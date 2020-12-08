Lawton Salvation Army preparing for Angel Tree distribution

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The angels have been picked up, the presents have been bought and now the Lawton Salvation Army is preparing to give gifts to nearly 600 kids.
Each year, the Salvation Army teams up with donors to provide Christmas presents to hundreds of kids, and this year may have been their best year yet.
“The angels were gone in a week and a half, that’s never happened in all my years here so far. We had people asking for angels every single day after that, even up to the day which was the last day to bring everything back,” said Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary President Susan Nance.
In a year that so much has been changed because of the pandemic, Nance said it was important to her that the angel tree program still go on as planned.
“People were saying you better be careful because of COVID and the numbers are rising but I just kept thinking if we don’t do this, there are 594 kids that won’t get a Christmas this year,” Nance said.
While the presents are still being given away this year, the pandemic did change how parents will be picking those presents up later this week.
“Usually the family was able to come in and get their bag and a food box but this year we’re doing a drive-thru. It’s very important that these people, the families, come at their specific time and they’ll be able to get their bags brought to them and they’ll get a gift card for their food box this year,” said Major Joanna Robinson with the Salvation Army.
In total, 594 kids in more than 200 families are being served because of the angel tree program. The presents will be picked up by the parents starting Friday morning.
