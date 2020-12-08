LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Thursday, Dec. 10, the 7News team will be hosting the annual Share Your Christmas event.
The event will take place at the Sheridan and Quanah Parker Walmart locations from 8 am to 8 pm. and we will be collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations.
This year we’re partnering with the Lawton Food Bank and Salvation Army to collect these donations, which will go towards helping members of our community who are in need this holiday season.
We hope to see you out there!
