Proposed legislation could change State Question voting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s crunch time to file bills for the next legislative session because this Friday is the deadline to submit requests.
Senator John Haste filed Senate Joint Resolution 4 for the 2021 session coming up in February.
Haste said once he started running and was elected back in 2018, several people expressed concerns to him about items going into the constitution that was passed with just a simple majority vote, which he believes is not a sufficient voting method.
“What this does is legislation that is passed by legislators it allows the citizens in the state of Oklahoma to make that choice. The legislator is not making the choice, the legislator if it passes it simply goes on the ballot, and the citizens in the state of Oklahoma, will make the determination on what they feel is right for the state. Is it continuing what we have today of the 50-percent plus one or do we need to go to the 60-percent,” Haste said.
Hastes’ main focus is for Oklahomans to have the choice of how they want State Questions to be voted on.
“And 60-percent is the standard that the citizens are use to. Like say such as school board items, it’s not to the level of what it takes to pass state taxes increases in the state of Oklahoma which is 75-percent,” Haste said.
State Representative Daniel Pae said when it comes to initiative petitions, there are certain areas that legislators should look into like out-of-state special interest groups and cooperation’s going through the Oklahoma initiative petition process.
“A good example would be State Question 793 from a couple years ago that dealt with bringing eye care business to Wal marts across the state. There was a lot of out of state money with that particular State Question, so I think better transparency is needed for that type of thing,” Pae said.
Pae said he doesn’t want to see any State Question petitions going to just Oklahoma City and Tulsa because the rest of the state needs to be represented as well.
