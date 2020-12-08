Short films to debut at Southwest 48 Film Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The first inaugural Southwest 48 Film Festival is at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the VASKA Theatre.
Local filmmakers scrambled to write, produce and direct a short film in just 48 hours to enter the competition.
Organizer Cason Troutman said he grew up in Lawton and always wanted to act but didn’t feel like he had an outlet, so he decided to bring film to Southwest Oklahoma. He was working on a passion project that became stagnant when he had the idea.
“Get two or three people together and just try it and do it and if you win,” he said. “There’s no telling where it could take somebody so why not try it and get your voice out there and get your creative mind flowing and just do it? You never know where it could take you.”
A group of writers in Lawton decided to take on the challenge together with a few friends. They named their short film “Black and White and Red All Over.”
Entrant Gary Reddin said the guys hopped on a Zoom call as soon as they could to brainstorm ideas.
“Friday night we found out that we were gonna have to make a horror action short in about five to seven minutes, and we were gonna have to include one prop which was the dirty mask,” he said.
He said it wasn’t hard to fit the mask in with the current state of the world.
It was complete chaos and pure fun. His friend Scott Rains said his favorite part was getting to make fake blood and use it on his friends.
“We acted crazy and made a story,” Rains said. “It was fun. There’s nothing like brainstorming and with the short amount of time allowed there was a lot of creativity on the fly. The hardest part is remembering what you said and saying something close to it again.”
The team will go up against six other entrants for the first place title.
