Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge prepares for next round of controlled hunts

The next controlled hunt will take place from December 15 to the 17 and will focus on Rocky Mountain elk populations. The Refuge’s public use areas south of Highway 49 between the west entrance gate and Indiahoma Road, and all areas west of Indiahoma Road will be closed to other public uses during this hunt. The closed areas include the Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area, Sunset Picnic area, Caddo Lake, Post Oak/Treasure Lake, Heart Rock, and pull outs bordering the roadways in that area.