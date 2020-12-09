COVID - 19 protocols set for LPS winter sports season

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With winter sports right around the corner, Lawton Public Schools has several protocols in place because of the pandemic.
“Because of the pandemic, we’ll have mandatory masks. We kind of gauged from volleyball the seating in our gymnasiums at the high schools that we’re going to do 25 percent capacity at our games. Now, our intercity games, we have moved those to the Comanche County Coliseum, that will give us additional capacity, but it will still be 25-percent capacity,” said Lawton Public Schools Director of Athletics Gary Dees.
Some school districts, such as Oklahoma City Public Schools, have already canceled their winter sports seasons. But, LPS is doing whatever they can to safely avoid that.
“We want to try to be as safe as possible, but we also want our athletes and parents to have an opportunity to compete. We know things may not go as planned, we may have to have games postponed and rescheduled but we want to give our kids the opportunity to compete this year,” Dees said.
For games in Lawton, you won’t be able to purchase tickets at the door. You’ll be required to purchase them through the schools.
