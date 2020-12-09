Donations needed for local Animal Shelters

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - The Elgin Animal Shelter has started a fundraiser for Animal Shelters in Comanche County.
They decided to start this fundraiser because they feel as if small town animal shelters are over looked.
They’ll have donation boxes set up at Fresh Pet, Preppy Pet, Tractor Supply, Pet Sense, Scott’s House of Flowers in Elgin, the Country Mart on 67th in Lawton, and Merle Norman Cosmetics.
They are accepting toys, food, treats, leashes, and blankets.
“We’ll be so grateful because a lot of times you know we run out of food and treats. Especially in the winter they get so stirred up in their kittles. So if they have something to do like a chew or something they can chew on for a hour or so they’re so happy.” said Volunteer Monika Hoover.
The donation boxes will be set up December 12 until Christmas Day.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.