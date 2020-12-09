LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Temperatures to kick off this Wednesday are in the 20s, 30s and 40s. So like the other two days so far this week, the extra jacket is a must before heading out the door. With all the sunshine we’ll see today and light west to southwest winds, the short sleeve will be better during the afternoon hours as today will be the warmest day of this week. High temperatures will soar into the 70s across Texoma. Tomorrow will also be warm but not as warm as today. Expect high temperatures tomorrow in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. The morning will see sunny and clear skies but cloud cover will increase during the late afternoon/evening ahead of our next front.
This front will arrive late Thursday into Friday and behind it brings colder weather and rain chances. Highest probability will be for eastern counties as a whole but generally between I-44 to I-35 will likely see rain. Timing will be after 7PM Thursday and will lingering into mid morning on Friday. As mentioned colder weather will follow. High for Friday will only be in the mid 50s. Saturday will be even colder with highs only in the upper 40s.
By Sunday morning another wave of energy will pass by. There is still some uncertainity with this system but for now it looks like much of the area will likely see precipitation for Sunday morning. Sunday morning temperatures will drop below freezing so it’s worth mentioning that some could see a rain/snow mix. As this system passes, we’ll see a weak front with it (more of a reinforcement of colder air) so Sunday will stay cold with highs only in the 40s.
Temperatures by early next will rise with a return of southerly winds.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
