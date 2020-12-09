Temperatures to kick off this Wednesday are in the 20s, 30s and 40s. So like the other two days so far this week, the extra jacket is a must before heading out the door. With all the sunshine we’ll see today and light west to southwest winds, the short sleeve will be better during the afternoon hours as today will be the warmest day of this week. High temperatures will soar into the 70s across Texoma. Tomorrow will also be warm but not as warm as today. Expect high temperatures tomorrow in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. The morning will see sunny and clear skies but cloud cover will increase during the late afternoon/evening ahead of our next front.