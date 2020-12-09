Fort Sill 77th Army Band annual Christmas concert goes virtual

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band filmed their annual Christmas concert at McMahon Memorial Auditorium this week.
The band usually performs in front of a live audience, but this year, they’ll be streaming the performances for audiences instead due to COVID.
Staff Sgt. Adam Walton said although it feels strange to play without an audience, it’s important to give the community extra holiday cheer with some music.
“Music to me is extremely important in our daily lives,” he said. “Especially this time of year. It’s great. People can get stressed out. A lot of work, a lot of family, a lot of traveling, so it’s really good to have some normalcy and some entertainment.”
The Woodwind Quintet’s virtual performance will be streamed at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, and the Brass Quintet’s performance will be streamed at 7 p.m. on December 21st on the 77th Army Band’s Facebook page.
