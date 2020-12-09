Four new deaths, 167 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed four new deaths and 167 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 80 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 8,310 cases in Wichita County, with 2,658 of them still being active.
There have been 5,493 total recoveries, 41,121 negative tests and 159 deaths.
There are currently 2,577 patients recovering at home while 81 are in the hospital. 24 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 1,012 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has four deaths to report today; Case 4,824 (50 - 59), Case 8,121 (60 - 69), Case 5,795 (70 - 79) and Case 6,729 (80+).
There are 167 new cases, 81 hospitalizations, and 80 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 81
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 5
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 13
Critical - 11
70 - 79
Stable - 14
Critical - 8
80+
Stable - 19
Critical - 1
