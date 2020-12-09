House fire leaves family with nothing to show for

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - A Marlow family is without a home, and several family pets after a fire destroyed it and everything inside.
Early Sunday evening the Davidson family noticed a trail of smoke coming from down the stairway prompting them to rush everyone out of their home while grabbing everything that they could.
The fire department responded and found where the smoke was coming from and stopped it. Everyone left thinking it was safe, but when the family returned the next morning, their house was gone.
“That night everything started up again while we were gone. We lost it all including a lot of our dogs that we didn’t know we needed to get out,” Victim Joseph Davidson said.
Joseph said losing their dogs and family pictures has been heartbreaking.
“We had a lot more dogs then we needed,” Joseph said.
“But people would dump them off but I couldn’t take them to the humane society I just didn’t have the heart to do that. There was a bunch of them we had my dotson and lady man, gargantuan, the three stooges, legs and fuzz face, blue steel, rocko, itty bitty, and dobby,” Ysleta Davidson said.
For now, they’re feeling blessed that they have relatives who have taken them in.
“My granddaughter gave up her room for us to stay in. We’re building pens for the dogs we did get to take and cats we still have to find some of them they’re scattered. We’re alright for now the family has been real helpful,” Joseph said.
The Davidsons’ said they need any assistance they can get until they can get back on their feet and into another home.
