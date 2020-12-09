Medicine Park building new fire station by Lake Lawtonka

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The Medicine Park Fire Department is building a second fire station that will drastically cut down on response times.
Currently, the Medicine Park Fire Station sits in the heart of downtown Medicine Park.
“We cover a lot of area out here and the fire station we have is in the center of town. Sometimes when we have festivals and events it gets really crowded and gets really hard to get out. We’ve been working on this thing for actually a couple of years trying to put it together,” said Medicine Park Fire Chief David McCoy.
That station will remain active but the new one, right off of Highway 58 by Lake Lawtonka, will help cut down on response times for calls by the lake.
“We have three or four firefighters that live within a half a mile of here. They have to go back around to Medicine Park, you’re talking 5 or 10 minutes to get there and then 5 to 10 minutes to get back,” McCoy said.
Cutting those response times also reduces the station’s ISO rating, saving residents money on their insurance.
“It’s kind of a stimulus for everybody. It’s a few hundred dollars a year that lives in this area that has insurance on their homes. We started as a ten but were down to a five/five. Hopefully, we can get another point or two shaved off of that, which would really benefit everyone in the area,” McCoy said.
Chief McCoy said this station has been in the works for years and wouldn’t have been possible without the landowners donating the land, The Comanche County Industrial Development Authority, lots of volunteers and the Comanche County Commissioners. He hopes to have the building finished by Christmas and have their equipment stored there in the next 6 to 8 weeks.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.